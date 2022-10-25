Azerbaijan - first to sign agreement to participate in Expo 2025 in Japan

Azerbaijan, attaching great importance to ties with Japan and participation in Expo world exhibitions, has become the first country which signed an agreement to participate in Expo 2025 in Osaka, News.az reports.

The agreement was signed by Expo 2025 Commissioner General for Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Expo 2025 Secretary General Hiroyuki Ishige and Expo 2025 Commissioner General Haneda Koji during the first international planning meeting taking place on October 25-26 in preparation for the exhibition.

The event has been also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade.

The World Expo will take place in Osaka, Japan from April 13, 2025 to October 13, 2025.

News.Az