Azerbaijan FM, NATO Sec-Gen discuss cooperation agenda, regional developments

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with a delegation headed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is on an official visit to Baku, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties deliberated on matters on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the latest regional developments in the post-conflict era.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of advancing Azerbaijan's collaboration with NATO, especially through joint endeavors under the Partnership for Peace program, marking its 30th anniversary this year.

It was highlighted that our joint efforts aimed at fostering international peace and security are also evident in initiatives focused on reforming, enhancing, and honing skills in relevant domains.

Addressing Azerbaijan's preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, the minister underscored the measures taken by Azerbaijan to ensure that COP29 leaves a meaningful contribution towards combating the threat of climate change.

Furthermore, detailed discussions ensued regarding the extensive reconstruction and construction activities undertaken in the post-conflict period, the prevalent mine threat posing significant risks to ongoing operations, and the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The importance of international support in addressing the mine issue, which jeopardizes the safety of our citizens, alongside ongoing reconstruction efforts, was emphasized.

The existing historical conditions regarding the promotion of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agenda were brought to attention, and it was noted that Azerbaijan makes constant efforts to maximize the opportunities created in this direction.

Secretary General Stoltenberg noted Azerbaijan's commendable involvement in numerous peacekeeping missions under NATO cooperation and underscored the significance of our nation's contributions to NATO's regional energy security. Specifically, confidence was expressed in Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 this year as a means to synergize energy security efforts with climate change mitigation.

During the meeting, both sides also exchanged perspectives on various regional and international issues of mutual concern.

News.Az