Iran says response to US seizure of vessel delayed over safety of crew families

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Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has said it has postponed its response operation following the reported US seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel, citing concerns over the safety of the families of the ship’s crew.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the headquarters said Iran’s armed forces were prepared to respond to what it described as a “clear aggression” by US “marines” against an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman. However, it added that the presence of some family members on board the vessel led to operational constraints, in order to protect their lives and safety, which it said were at risk, News.Az reports.

The statement said that once the safety of the families and crew is fully secured, Iran’s armed forces would take the necessary action against what it called the US “terrorist army”.

Iran confirmed earlier that the US Navy seized the Iranian container ship Touska in the Sea of Oman on Sunday, deploying marines onto the ship’s deck and disabling its navigation systems. Following the development, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Iran would deliver a “decisive response” to what it described as US aggression.

Military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said US forces opened fire on the vessel before boarding it. He accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime piracy by attacking an Iranian vessel.

News.Az