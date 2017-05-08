Azerbaijan football team starts Islamic Solidarity Games with draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

The national football team of Azerbaijan has completed its first match at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The game between Azerbaijan and Cameroon ended in a 0:0 draw.

Thus, Azerbaijan and Cameroon with 1 point each share the 2nd and 3rd places in Group A.

Morocco is leading in Group A as it defeated Saudi Arabia. The Saudi team will face Azerbaijan’s national team in the next match.

News.Az

News.Az