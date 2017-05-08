Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan football team starts Islamic Solidarity Games with draw

The national football team of Azerbaijan has completed its first match at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The game between Azerbaijan and Cameroon ended in a 0:0 draw.

Thus, Azerbaijan and Cameroon with 1 point each share the 2nd and 3rd places in Group A.

Morocco is leading in Group A as it defeated Saudi Arabia. The Saudi team will face Azerbaijan’s national team in the next match.

