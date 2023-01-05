Azerbaijan for the first time to host Global HR Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global HR Summit will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan with the participation of 5 continents, 50+ countries, and 700+ HR leaders organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute, News.az reports.

The Global HR SUMMIT (GHRS) is a global summit that brings together the most influential representatives of the human resources field and aims to share innovations in the field of HR, modern innovations and technology development in this field and share different experiences through dialogues, discussions, and exchanges of ideas.

The 8th UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2016-2030 "Decent Work" is the main slogan of the Global HR Summit to be held on April 20, 2023.

News.Az