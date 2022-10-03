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Protest Note
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The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, over what it described as a baseless and biased resolution adopted by the European Parliament on 30 April.01 May 2026-11:45
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Armenia has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Yerevan, Sergey Kopyrkin, and handed him a formal note of protest over statements made by Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.13 Jan 2026-12:09
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Russia has issued a note of protest to Yerevan following the visit to Bucha by Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.09 Jun 2024-20:55
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