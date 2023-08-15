Azerbaijan founds another mass grave in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another mass grave has been found in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha, News.az reports.

As a result of the excavations carried out by Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons from August 1 to 15, the remains of 17 persons were uncovered in the territory of the Shusha prison.

Another mass grave was also found in the territory of the Shusha prison in June of this year.

A number of mass graves have already been found in the liberated territories, including Sarijali village of Aghdam district, Dashalti village of Shusha district, Edilli village of Khojavand district, Farrukh village of Khojaly district, Yukahri Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli district as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam districts and other residential settlements.

News.Az