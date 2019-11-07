Azerbaijan, France discuss expansion of military relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with the newly appointed French ambassador to Azerbaijan, Zacharie Gross.

The defense minister congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Ministry reported.

The parties discussed issues of expanding military relations between Azerbaijan and France, the military-political situation in the region, problems of international and regional security, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation.

Minister Hasanov informed the diplomat about the current situation on the contact line of troops and stressed that Armenia's destructive position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a serious threat to regional security. The minister emphasized that the solution to this issue is to compel Armenia to fulfill the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Highly appreciating the cancellation by the relevant courts of France of a number of illegal "agreements" signed between some cities of France and the "local authorities" created by the fictitious regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Hasanov expressed hope that France, as the Co-Chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, would show more efforts in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Noting the importance of bilateral relations in the defense sector, the minister praised the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.

In turn, the diplomat, noting cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries, stressed that France supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He said France is implementing joint defense projects with Azerbaijan, in particular in the military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, emphasizing the importance of developing these programs.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed projects implemented in Azerbaijan by a number of French companies manufacturing military products, as well as other issues of mutual interest in the field of defense and security.

News.Az

