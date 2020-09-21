Azerbaijan, GAVI ink agreement on coronavirus vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and Global Alliance for Vaccine (GAVI) signed an agreement on September 18, said Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

According to the agreement, the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine meeting all the necessary requirements will soon be delivered to Azerbaijan.

TABIB said despite numerous strict quarantine measures and treatment methods applied during the pandemic, effective control systems are still not available.

Unlike other viruses, SARS-CoV-2 is a virus that mutates for a long time, but spreads quickly. In these conditions, the most effective means of controlling the situation is the vaccination of vulnerable groups of the population.

Calculations show that the primary vaccination of 20% of the population may be sufficient to effectively control the epidemiological situation. The vaccine must be effective and safe, have at least 50% protective ability against the virus, negative effects must be minimal.

One of the important requirements for the vaccine is that it should be effective and safe, have at least 50 percent protection and minimum side negative effects.

On the platforms of WHO, GAVI, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the COVAX Facility was created.

COVAX is a system that has a mechanism to enable a portfolio of safe COVID-19 vaccines. The COVAX platform aims to accelerate the production of vaccines to combat COVID-19 and create fair and equitable access to them for all countries.

Reportedly, of the 30 vaccines undergoing clinical trials, a total of six undergo third clinical phase.

“The researches are ongoing, and so it’s yet early to judge about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines,” TABIB said.

Given that the leading vaccine-makers have already accepted numerous orders, as well as the fact that the volume of requirements exceeds their production capacity, it is likely that the next orders will not be able to be met quickly and completely. Therefore, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and GAVI signed the above agreement.

The GAVI Alliance was founded in 2000. The head office of the organization is located in Geneva, Switzerland.

