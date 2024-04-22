Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in transport and ICT fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with a delegation led by Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia David Songulashvili, News.Az reports.

The Georgian delegation is paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting saw discussions on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport and ICT, Minister Nabiyev said on X.

“We met with the visiting delegation headed by Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Georgian Parliament David Songulashvili. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the areas of transport and ICT were discussed during the meeting,” the minister said.

News.Az