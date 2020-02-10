Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

Mikayil Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan attaches importance to expanding bilateral economic relations with Georgia, AzerTag reports.

Natia Turnava noted that her country was interested in developing ties with Azerbaijan. She said that Azerbaijan was one of the main trade partners of Georgia.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az