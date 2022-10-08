Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expansion of economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has visited Georgia, News.Az reports.

As part of the visit, Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili.

" We discussed with Levan Davitashvili, the Deputy PM and the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, expanding our energy cooperation on the realization of the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, increasing electricity export and transit opportunities, and other directions," Minister Shahbazov posted on his Twitter account.

News.Az