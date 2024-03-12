Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visiting Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov met here with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Secretary of the National Security Council of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri.

Both parties underscored the importance of enhancing security cooperation between the relevant bodies of the two countries.

The discussions revolved around the developments and security challenges in the region.

Vakhtang Gomelauri expressed his gratitude to Ramil Usubov for the effective cooperation and expressed hope that the partnership relations would continue and deepen across a number of areas in the future.

