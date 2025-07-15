Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss restoring passenger rail service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia are considering the restoration of passenger railway services between the two countries.

The discussion took place during a meeting in Tbilisi between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, and Mariam Kvrivishvili, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The talks focused on the potential for resuming rail travel between the nations.

Rustamov and Kvrivishvili reiterated the importance of this issue.

Minister Kvrivishvili recently visited Azerbaijan. She was received by President Ilham Aliyev, and the minister also held a series of meetings with high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan.

News.Az