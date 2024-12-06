Azerbaijan, Georgia hail bilateral strategic partnership, mull regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Valletta, Malta.

The meeting covered various aspects of the strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, as well as regional security issues, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Minister Bayramov once again congratulated his counterpart on her appointment as Georgia's Foreign Minister and wished her success during her tenure.The two sides hailed the strategic partnership between their countries, emphasizing the norms and principles of international law, particularly territorial integrity, mutual respect for sovereignty, and friendship.They underscored the potential contributions of establishing a mechanism for political consultations to enhance cooperation within regional and international platforms. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of developing the economic, legal, humanitarian, and energy aspects of bilateral relations, along with joint strategic projects.The parties highlighted the significance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.FM Bayramov informed his counterpart about the outcomes of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was held for the first time in the region under Azerbaijan's Presidency. He noted that Azerbaijan would continue its international efforts to develop green energy at the national level, while also emphasizing the importance of further enhancing cooperation with Georgia in this field.Bayramov also highlighted regional restoration, construction, and peace efforts in the post-conflict period. He underscored that territorial claims by Armenia against neighboring states remain the greatest threat to sustainable peacebuilding in the region.The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az