Azerbaijan, Germany explore prospects for energy partnership

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Friday met with Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms to discuss prospects for energy partnership.

The meeting focused on climate action and Germany's energy diversification strategy, with both sides evaluating Azerbaijan’s initiatives in energy efficiency and the development of renewable energy sources, News.Az reports, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

German companies are planning to collaborate on nearly 20 projects in Azerbaijan, some of which pertain to the energy sector. The discussions covered small-scale renewable energy projects, energy efficiency measures, energy demand management, offshore wind development, the “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor,” and green energy supply.

The next phase of the “Green Energy Corridor,” currently linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Black Sea, and Eastern European countries, will incorporate the transportation of “green hydrogen.” The corridor’s export capacity could support Germany’s future energy needs.

The meeting also addressed the development of green energy interconnectors, global advancements in green technologies, and the growth of the hydrogen industry.

News.Az