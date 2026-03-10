Gulf Air flights remain suspended amid Bahrain airspace closure
Gulf Air announced that its flights remain temporarily suspended due to the continued closure of Bahrain airspace.
In an update on X, the airline said operations will resume once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms that the airspace has been safely reopened, News.Az reports.
Gulf Air added that the next update on the situation will be provided within the day.
Passengers were advised to check the latest flight information through the airline’s website or the Gulf Air mobile application
Update: Gulf Air flights remain temporarily suspended as closure of Bahrain airspace continues. Services will resume once BCAA confirms safe reopening.— Gulf Air (@GulfAir) March 10, 2026
Next update: 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) on March 11.
For the latest flight info, visit https://t.co/Vjb5AqIn5i or the Gulf Air app.
