Gulf Air flights remain suspended amid Bahrain airspace closure

Gulf Air announced that its flights remain temporarily suspended due to the continued closure of Bahrain airspace.

In an update on X, the airline said operations will resume once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms that the airspace has been safely reopened, News.Az reports.

Gulf Air added that the next update on the situation will be provided within the day.

Passengers were advised to check the latest flight information through the airline’s website or the Gulf Air mobile application


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

