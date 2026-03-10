Thailand, Vietnam turn to remote work to save energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand and Vietnam are encouraging remote work and other energy-saving measures as the Middle East war disrupts oil supplies and drives fuel price volatility.

Thai authorities advised government employees to work from home where possible and instructed public offices to set air conditioners to 26°C to reduce electricity consumption, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thailand also said last week it had secured enough oil supplies for two months but decided to suspend fuel exports in order to preserve domestic reserves.

In neighbouring Vietnam, the government urged companies to allow staff to work from home “whenever feasible” to reduce fuel demand, according to a statement published on its official website.

Authorities in Hanoi also encouraged residents to limit the use of personal vehicles and instead rely on public transportation, cycling or carpooling to conserve energy.

News.Az