Ukraine downs most of 137 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine’s Air Force says Russian forces launched 137 strike drones overnight from multiple directions, including Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, and Crimea. Most of the drones were intercepted by air defense, electronic warfare, aviation units, and mobile fire groups.

Of the total, around 80 were Shahed drones. Preliminary reports show 122 enemy drones were destroyed or suppressed, while 12 strike drones hit 10 locations. Some downed UAVs also fell in residential areas, prompting ongoing safety warnings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes caused damage in multiple regions. In Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district, at least five people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl. In Dnipro, the attack damaged eight high-rise buildings, shattering hundreds of windows and injuring several residents, including a 12-year-old boy.

The Ukrainian Air Force continues to monitor and repel remaining UAVs in the country’s airspace, urging civilians to follow safety measures as the attacks unfold.

