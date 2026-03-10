Congo’s Sassou set to extend decades-long rule

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo is poised to extend his decades-long rule in upcoming elections on Sunday, despite his advanced age and term limits sparking speculation over his eventual successor.

Sassou faces limited opposition in a tightly controlled political environment, maintaining strong influence over the country’s electoral process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While economic growth has returned, challenges such as poverty and corruption persist, leaving questions about how his leadership transition will be managed.

The upcoming election highlights the focus on succession planning, as political observers watch closely for any signals about who might inherit power after Sassou’s extended tenure.

