Tencent, Zhipu shares surge on OpenClaw AI launches

China’s excitement for OpenClaw, an open-source AI program, is driving a stock rally among local tech firms embracing the platform.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares jumped 7.3% in Hong Kong, marking their best day in a year, after the company launched WorkBuddy, an AI agent for workplace tasks fully compatible with OpenClaw, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Similarly, Knowledge Atlas Technology (Zhipu) surged 13% following the release of AutoClaw, its local version of the popular AI software.

Investors are closely watching China’s AI push, as companies roll out OpenClaw-compatible solutions that could transform workplace productivity and digital services across the region.

