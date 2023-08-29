Azerbaijan, Germany hold expert talks in military medical contexts

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the military cooperation program between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, Azerbaijani and German servicemen participated in the discussions on the topic "Expert Talks in medical contexts" held in Germany, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

A detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of interest took place in the course of the visit, aimed at the mutual exchange of experience and study of advanced methods in the field of military medicine.

