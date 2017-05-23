Azerbaijan gets about 3M manats from sale of tickets for Baku 2017

As many as 360,000 tickets were bought in 59 countries for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azad Rahimov, the Azerbaijani minister of youth and sports, general executive director of the Games’ Operations Committee, said.

He made the remarks May 23 at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the results of the Games, Trend reports.

Rahimov said that incomes from the sale of tickets for the competitions amounted to about three million manats.

“However, the exact sum will be known after these figures are specified,” Rahimov said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which took place May 12, started May 8 and wrapped up May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 18 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.

