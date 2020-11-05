Azerbaijan gives updates on civil casualties, damages caused by Armenian aggression

Azerbaijan gives updates on civil casualties, damages caused by Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 92 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 404 wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said on Nov. 5.

Some 502 civilian facilities, 2,971 private houses, and 100 apartment buildings were damaged.

News.Az