Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 to conclude in Baku today
The winner of the eighth Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 will be decided today in Baku. As reported by News.Az , the main race will start at 15:00. Yesterday, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri taking second place and Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz coming in third. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will begin from the 4th position, while George Russell from Mercedes will start from 5th.
The Formula 2 competition will also conclude today, with the main race starting at 11:35. Richard Verschoor from Trident set the fastest qualifying time.
The Baku track, spanning 6.003 km, includes 20 turns.
The Formula 2 competition will also conclude today, with the main race starting at 11:35. Richard Verschoor from Trident set the fastest qualifying time.
The Baku track, spanning 6.003 km, includes 20 turns.