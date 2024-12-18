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Perez
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Florentino Perez has been re-elected president of Real Madrid by a clear majority, a result that could clear the way for Jose Mourinho to return as manager of the Spanish club after 13 years.08 Jun 2026-15:46
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Florentino Perez survived Real Madrid's first genuine presidential contest in two decades in the early hours of Monday, securing four more years at the helm but with more than a third of voting members backing a challenger who attacked his ownership plans.08 Jun 2026-04:47
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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez announced new elections for the club presidency after a disappointing season in which the Spanish giants failed to win a major trophy for the second consecutive year.13 May 2026-06:44
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HBO’s Euphoria is facing renewed backlash after its latest episode pushed Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard into the show’s most controversial storyline of the season.12 May 2026-15:03
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Cadillac has announced that Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the team when it enters Formula 1 in 2026.26 Aug 2025-15:58
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Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who had been performing at the doomed nightclub in the Dominican Republic when its roof collapsed, was among the 98 people declared dead.09 Apr 2025-14:16
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The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards, set to take place in Hollywood on Sunday, have been revealed. Leading the pack is Jacques Audiard's bold musical Emilia Perez, which has earned 13 nominations.28 Feb 2025-10:28
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Florentino Perez has been re-elected as president of Spanish football club Real Madrid.20 Jan 2025-05:20
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The 82nd Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, with key winners including the surreal narco-musical Emilia Perez, which led the night with four awards, including Best Comedy or Musical Film.06 Jan 2025-10:45
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Sergio Perez and Red Bull have agreed to end their partnership, concluding the Mexican driver's time with the Formula 1 team.18 Dec 2024-22:00
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