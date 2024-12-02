Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau ink MoU on political consultations

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau in Baku on Monday.Speaking at a press conference, FM Bayramov stated that the existence of such a mechanism and holding political consultations on a regular basis are important in terms of mutual provision of complete information, News.Az reports.“The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau were established in 1992. Since then, the two countries have enjoyed strong cooperation on both bilateral and international platforms,” he said.The minister highlighted both countries’ representation in the UN and its numerous agencies, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.Noting that Guinea-Bissau supported numerous initiatives of Azerbaijan’s Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship, FM Bayramov emphasized that this has led to further enhancement of collaboration between the two states.

News.Az