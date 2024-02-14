Azerbaijan hands over 173 corpses to Armenia after anti-terrorist measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following its anti-terror measures in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan found and handed over 173 corpses to Armenia, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The State Commission welcomed the news statement of the same-named institution of Armenia regarding its readiness for cooperation in determining the fate of missing persons in military operations and, as always, considers it acceptable to combine efforts in this direction.

The State Commission emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan, adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law and the relevant provisions of the trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020, with close involvement of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has created favorable conditions for the Armenian side to conduct search operations in areas where military operations were conducted, and as a result, 1713 bodies were discovered and handed over to Armenia following the 44-day war, 157 bodies after the military conflict on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conventional border on September 12-14, 2022, and 173 corpses following the anti-terrorism operation on September 19-20, 2023.

“In the First Karabakh War, 3890 Azerbaijani citizens were registered with the State Commission as missing persons, and as of January 1, 2024, based on available information, only the remains of 25 individuals have been identified. The Azerbaijani society were increasingly concerned about the fate of 54 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War,” the statement read.

News.Az