Azerbaijan has ambitious initiatives for energy transition - deputy minister

Azerbaijan is launching ambitious initiatives in the energy transition sector, Samir Valiyev, Deputy Energy Minister, said on Monday.

He made the remarks at a conference on “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” in Baku, News.Az reports.“Azerbaijan faces significant goals and challenges in the energy transition sector. Historically reliant on oil and gas exports due to abundant resources, the country actively participates in international efforts to combat climate change and reduce emissions. As part of this commitment, Azerbaijan has set voluntary targets and designated 'green days' to facilitate a shift towards sustainable development,” he highlighted.The deputy minister mentioned ongoing considerations for implementing projects involving 1,870 MW of renewable energy sources integrated into the power grid by 2027.“Simultaneously, Azerbaijan holds considerable potential for offshore wind energy, with plans to export generated power to European nations. ACWA Power is set to launch a $300 million wind farm project, 'Khizi-Absheron,' with a capacity of 240 MW. Furthermore, Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, has already commissioned a 230 MW solar energy system, operational since October 2023, and intends to initiate three additional renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW (or 1 GW) in the near future,” he added.

News.Az