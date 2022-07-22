Azerbaijan has invested over 6.4B manats in industrial zones – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, more than 6.4 billion manats have been invested in industrial zones in Azerbaijan by 58 residents and more than 10,100 permanent jobs have been created, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“At the next stage, more than 450 mln manats will be invested in existing projects, whilst more than 4,500 new jobs will be created,” the minister added.

