Azerbaijan has the right to treat Armenian militants as criminal elements – military expert

Any attempts by Armenian militants in the liberated Azerbaijani territories should be perceived as terrorist attacks, and these militants should be destroyed or captured, Russian military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

“In my opinion, Azerbaijani troops coordinate their actions with the Russian peacekeepers, whose tasks also include helping to disarm the remaining groups of mercenaries. Azerbaijan has the right to treat Armenian militants as criminal elements in line with the laws of wartime in case of disobedience,” the expert said.

Such attacks are most likely to continue, said Mikhailov, underscoring the need to prevent the penetration of new mercenaries into the region.

News.Az