Fatal crash in Baku leaves one dead, two injured - VIDEO
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- Azerbaijan
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One person has been killed and two others injured in a road traffic accident in Baku, according to the Intelligent Transport Management Centre.
The accident occurred when a car collided with a truck that had pulled over on the road leading from the Zykh roundabout to Heydar Aliyev International Airport without switching on its hazard warning lights, News.Az reports, citing local media.