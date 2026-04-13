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Fatal crash in Baku leaves one dead, two injured - VIDEO

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Fatal crash in Baku leaves one dead, two injured - VIDEO
Photo: 1news.az

One person has been killed and two others injured in a road traffic accident in Baku, according to the Intelligent Transport Management Centre.

The accident occurred when a car collided with a truck that had pulled over on the road leading from the Zykh roundabout to Heydar Aliyev International Airport without switching on its hazard warning lights, News.Az reports, citing local media.


News.Az 

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