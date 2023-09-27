Azerbaijan highights Armenia-posed nuclear threat at IAEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan led by Tapdiq Amiraslanov, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, is attending the 67th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, in Vienna, Austria, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation is comprised of representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Science and Education, and Digital Development and Transport.

Speaking to the session, Tapdiq Amiraslanov noted that Azerbaijan uses nuclear technologies mainly for peaceful purposes such as medicine, agriculture and scientific research and highlighted the cooperation with the IAEA in this field.

Amiraslanov also touched upon Azerbaijan's concern about the threat posed by Armenia's outdated Metsamor nuclear power plant located in a seismic zone, saying that Armenia should transparently fulfill its international obligations regarding nuclear safety.

The Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA Member States consider a range of issues, will run until September 29.

The IAEA is an international organization (177 Member States – as of August 2023) that was established in July 1957 for the purpose of promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy and the application of safeguards to prevent the diversion of nuclear energy for military use.

News.Az