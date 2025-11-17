Azerbaijan holds briefing for diplomats ahead of UN World Urban Forum 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

A hybrid-format briefing was held on Monday for diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan in preparation for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Baku will host in 2026.

The forum, themed “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” is scheduled for May 17–22, 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Key speakers at the session included Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13; Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company; and Edlam Yemeru, Director of the External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge and Innovation Division at UN-Habitat. A video message was also delivered by Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.

The briefing provided a detailed overview of WUF13, outlining the forum’s objectives, preparatory activities, planned events, thematic discussions, and opportunities for engagement and cooperation.

In his remarks, National Coordinator Anar Guliyev noted that the forum will include a Leaders’ Summit, bringing together heads of state and government to discuss the future of cities. He stressed that WUF13 offers a unique platform for Azerbaijan to strengthen international cooperation on sustainable urban development, showcase its achievements in urbanization, and present its long-term vision.

Diplomats were informed that continuous and coordinated preparations are underway across all key operational areas to ensure the high-level organisation of the forum. During the session, Edlam Yemeru delivered a detailed presentation on the concept and programme of WUF13, followed by a Q&A segment.

The hybrid event brought together nearly 100 diplomats representing foreign missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

