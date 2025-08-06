GCC Secretary General invited to attend World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, has received an official invitation to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to be held in Baku in 2026.

Shahin Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), delivered the official letter of invitation from President Ilham Aliyev to the GCC Secretary General, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, the sides discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the GCC countries, prospects for their further strengthening, and current international and regional issues.

