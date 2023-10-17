Azerbaijan holds march to commemorate 3rd anniversary of missile attacks on Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

A march to remember the 3rd anniversary of Armenia’s fifth missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja on October 17, 2020, which left 15 people killed and 55 others injured has today been held in the city of Ganja, News.az reports.

The march, joined by members of the youth organizations, members and city residents, started from the “ASAN Service” Center and ended at Ganja’s Victory Park.

During the Patriotic War, on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17, the city of Ganja was hit by the Armenian armed forces from "Tochka-U", "Smerch", "SCUD" and other missiles. As a result, 26 civilians, including 6 children and 10 women were killed, with 175 civilians, including 32 children being heavily injured.

News.Az