Azerbaijan holds training session for military reservists

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the next training session with the participation of a group of reservists commences in one of the military units, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies after appropriate registration and medical examination at the headquarters of the assembly point.

It should be noted that various tasks will be fulfilled as part of the

training session in order to further increase reservists’ combat training level, as well as improve their knowledge and skills.

The main objective of the training session is to improve reservists’ combat skills, military knowledge and experience, to familiarize them with the modern weapons and military equipment available in the Azerbaijan Army’s armament, and to teach the rules for their usage.

News.Az