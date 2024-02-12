Azerbaijan honored with "Cultural Destination of 2023" award (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Cultural Destination of 2023" award by "Voyage" magazine of the People's Republic of China, News.Az reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the award ceremony specifically recognized Azerbaijan's position and reputation as a hub of intercultural dialogue.

During the event, participants of the event were informed about Azerbaijan`s rich historical heritage sites, including the Old City with the Shirvanshahs Palace and Maiden Tower, both UNESCO World Heritage List sites, the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, the historical center of Sheki together with the Khan Palace, and the cultural landscape of "Khinalig and Migration Route".

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, in collaboration with Voyage magazine, shared information about Azerbaijan`s history and culture with millions of travelers through the magazine`s Weibo social platform page.

News.Az