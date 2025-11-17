Azerbaijan hosts first China Visitors Summit to boost cooperation

The summit features B2B meetings between more than 50 leading Chinese tour operators and local tourism stakeholders, alongside business sessions, partner presentations, and a press conference, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Delegates will also visit Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, and Gakh to showcase Azerbaijan’s regional tourism potential.

The initiative aims to boost Azerbaijan’s profile in the Chinese travel market by fostering direct connections and encouraging both leisure and business travel.

Tourism data reflects strong growth: in 2024, Chinese visitor numbers to Azerbaijan rose 94% year-on-year to 44,798, and from January to October 2025, over 57,000 Chinese citizens visited the country, a 49% increase compared to the same period in 2024.