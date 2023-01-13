Azerbaijan HR Institute becomes Approved Provider of HRCI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan HR Institute has gained the status of "Approved Provider" of HR Certification Institute (HRCI) in our country, News.az reports.



The national certification and educational programs implemented by the Azerbaijan HR Institute on human resources have successfully passed international accreditation.



The certificates presented by the Azerbaijan HR Institute have already been internationally recognized and "Professional Development Credits" are provided to its graduates.



HRCI, the world's most authoritative certification body for human resources was established in 1976.

