Azerbaijan, Hungary hold first consular consultations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary recently conducted their inaugural consular consultations in Budapest, News.Az reports.

Emil Safarov, the head of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Azerbaijani delegation, while Balázs Farkas, the Director of the Department of Consular Affairs and Citizenship at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Hungarian delegation.

Tahir Taghizadeh, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary and representative of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan participated in the meeting.

During the consular consultations, the current status and future prospects of consular cooperation with Hungary, an important partner country for Azerbaijan, were discussed. This included exploring the potential for signing new bilateral agreements and digitalizing consular services.

Both parties exchanged information regarding recent developments in the consular sphere. They also highlighted the significance of enhancing relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan in various fields such as education, migration, and others.

The sides agreed on holding the next round of consultations in Baku in 2025.

News.Az