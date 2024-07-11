Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss further cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Morocco, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC) met with ICESCO Director General Salim AlMalik.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism policy, as well as the activities of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the implemented projects and the future cooperation.Ravan Hasanov also met with Samira Lemlizi, Secretary-General of Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.During the meeting, the parties discussed the promotion of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism in Morocco, bringing the Azerbaijani cultural heritage to the attention of the Moroccan public, and the mutual cooperation with Moroccan youth.

News.Az