Azerbaijan, ICRC discuss cooperation prospects

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov has met with head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Elena Aymone Sessera to discuss prospects for cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan.

Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Azerbaijan Elena Aymone Sessera gave detailed information about the humanitarian projects carried out by the organization in the areas located near the frontline, and thanked the country’s leadership for the favorable conditions created for them, AzerTag reports.

Deputy PM Ali Hasanov expressed his concern over the fate of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostage by the Armenian armed forces while trying to visit their ancestral lands and the graves of their relatives in the occupied Kalbajar district. He underlined the importance of the ICRC’S increasing efforts to address this issue.

The sides also exchanged views on the international humanitarian organization’s future activities in Azebaijan.

