Azerbaijan, IFC discuss cooperation on green energy projects

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation led by Alfonso García Mora, IFC's Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean of International Finance Corporation.

During the meeting, cooperation between the Ministry and IFC on renewable energy projects, including the use of offshore wind energy, was discussed, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The minister spoke about cooperation projects with the IFC and the World Bank Group in the field of expanding the use of green energy in Azerbaijan, including a road map on offshore wind energy, strengthening the electricity network and renewable energy export plans. The importance of implementing projects in accordance to the green development and global climate goals of our country without wasting time and efficiently was noted.

IFC's Vice-President congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the COP29 International Conference. Drawing attention to the unique green energy potential of our country, its ambitious goals and achievements in this area, he stressed once again that the organization is ready to provide technical support in the implementation of projects.

The sides exchanged views on the green energy export from the Caspian to Europe and from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, energy transition, energy efficiency, green hydrogen, electromobility and other issues.

News.Az