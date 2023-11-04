Azerbaijan, IMF mull cooperation in environmental protection
A meeting was held with the delegation headed by Anna Bordo, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Azerbaijan, at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, News.az reports.
During the meeting, issues of global climate change and prospects of future cooperation in the field of environmental protection were discussed, and opinions were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.