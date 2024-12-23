Azerbaijan imported nearly 1.2 million smartphones in 10 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

Compared to the corresponding period of last year, this indicator is 16.2% ​​or 162 thousand 938 units in terms of number, and 22.2% or USD 59.3 million more in terms of value. Thus, during the first 10 months of 2023, 266 million 929 smartphones worth USD 1 million 3.3 thousand were brought to the country.The average import price of one smartphone brought to the country during the reporting period was AZN 475.5. This indicator was AZN 452.3 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

News.Az