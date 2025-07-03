Azerbaijan imposes import restrictions on poultry and livestock products from several countries

Azerbaijan has introduced temporary restrictions on the import and transit of live poultry, poultry products, and various livestock from specific regions due to the outbreak of infectious animal diseases abroad, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSI) announced on Thursday.

The restrictions apply to the import and transit of live horses and their genetic materials, small and large ruminants and their products, as well as live birds and poultry products, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The decision is based on official data from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which recently reported disease outbreaks in several countries.

These include:

- Namibia (Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Hardap, and Erongo regions): African Horse Sickness

- Bulgaria (Plovdiv province): Sheep and goat pox

- France (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region) and Italy (Lombardy region): Lumpy skin disease

- North Macedonia (Southeast Statistical region): Newcastle disease

- United Kingdom (Wales, Wrexham region): Highly pathogenic avian influenza

To protect animal and public health within Azerbaijan, AQTA has imposed these temporary bans in accordance with the WOAH's Terrestrial Animal Health Code, considering regional zoning principles for each affected country.

The agency has also informed the State Customs Committee to ensure the enforcement of the new import restrictions and to implement the necessary border control measures.

