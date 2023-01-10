Azerbaijan improves its global passport ranking

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2023 edition of the Henley Passport Index – the most widely-accepted rating of global travel documents – places Azerbaijan’s passport at 76th position, up two places from last year, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani citizens can now visit 70 countries without a visa.

Japanese citizens can now enter 193 destinations without a visa or with a visa on arrival - this is 166 points more than Afghanistan, which holds the last position in the rating.

Singapore and South Korea share second place with the opportunity to visit 192 destinations without a visa. Iraq (108th place, 29 directions) and Afghanistan (109th place, 27 directions) are in the last positions.

