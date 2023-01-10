Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan improves its global passport ranking

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan improves its global passport ranking

The 2023 edition of the Henley Passport Index – the most widely-accepted rating of global travel documents – places Azerbaijan’s passport at 76th position, up two places from last year, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani citizens can now visit 70 countries without a visa.  

Japanese citizens can now enter 193 destinations without a visa or with a visa on arrival - this is 166 points more than Afghanistan, which holds the last position in the rating.

Singapore and South Korea share second place with the opportunity to visit 192 destinations without a visa. Iraq (108th place, 29 directions) and Afghanistan (109th place, 27 directions) are in the last positions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      