Azerbaijan inaugurates Lachin International Airport - VIDEO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the airport.

Symbolic keys of Lachin International Airport were presented to the heads of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan viewed the facilities established at the airport.

Lachin International Airport, located in a complex mountainous terrain, is the third international airport built in the liberated territories.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are underway in the liberated lands. Among these projects, the construction of airports holds particular strategic importance. So far, the Fuzuli and Zangilan International Airports, which meet modern standards, have been built in these territories. With the commissioning of Lachin International Airport, the number of international airports in Azerbaijan has reached nine.

Construction of this major infrastructure facility began in August 2021 and was carried out in accordance with the highest technological and engineering standards. The foundation stone for the airport was laid in 2021 by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Since then, the President and the First Lady have visited the site several times to inspect the progress of construction.

A runway measuring 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width—capable of accommodating any type of aircraft—has been built at the airport. The 5,000-square-meter terminal building has the capacity to serve at least 200 passengers per hour. For passenger convenience, the terminal includes a VIP lounge, check-in and security systems, baggage conveyors, retail outlets, and food courts. The fully automated Air Traffic Control Tower ensures that flights are managed in compliance with international regulations and safety standards. The infrastructure established here enables the safe and efficient conduct of flights in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards.

The airport, located in the village of Gorchu in the Lachin district at an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level, covers an area of over 130 hectares. It is the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan. Situated 30 kilometers from the city of Lachin, 70 kilometers from Shusha, and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar, the airport will play an important role in strengthening the transport links of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions. Moreover, the implementation of this major transport project will significantly contribute to the development of the region's tourism potential. With its geographical location and accessibility, this airport is set to become a key transportation hub supporting the region’s economic, social, and logistical integration.

Later, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan viewed the products produced at “Dost Agropark”—the first private agricultural complex established by Turkish and Azerbaijani investors in the Karabakh and Zangezur regions.

The complex is based on smart farming technologies, renewable energy, and sustainable agricultural mechanisms. Currently, the agropark employs 120 people. Once fully operational, it will provide employment opportunities for 500 people.

Photo: AZERTAC

