Azerbaijan increased export of farm products by 40% in 2017
- 13 Mar 2018 13:04
Azerbaijan increased export of agricultural products by 40.3% in 2017 versus the previous year.
"Last year our country exported agricultural products for $570.5 million hat is by 40.3% more than in 2016," the Ministry of Agriculture informed.
The farm product export consisted mainly of fruits and vegetables - export of fruits and vegetables increased by 34.9%.
According to the Ministry, cotton export increased 5.5-fold, tobacco 1.8-fold, and livestock products 2.5-fold in 2017.
