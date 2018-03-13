Azerbaijan increased export of farm products by 40% in 2017

Azerbaijan increased export of farm products by 40% in 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan increased export of agricultural products by 40.3% in 2017 versus the previous year.

"Last year our country exported agricultural products for $570.5 million hat is by 40.3% more than in 2016," the Ministry of Agriculture informed.

The farm product export consisted mainly of fruits and vegetables - export of fruits and vegetables increased by 34.9%.

According to the Ministry, cotton export increased 5.5-fold, tobacco 1.8-fold, and livestock products 2.5-fold in 2017.

News.Az

News.Az